Germany encourages Azerbaijan, Armenia to carry on with peace process

Germany encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to carry on to make a lasting and just peace, the German ambassador to Azerbaijan wrote on his X page, News.Azreports.

"The first border marker has been installed on the Azerbain-Armenia border. One more visible step on the road to peace. We encourage both sides to carry on to make this a lasting and just peace," he noted.

On April 23, 2024, as part of the process of clarification of coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, the first border marker was installed. The work of the expert groups of the two countries is ongoing.

