Germany enforces harsher asylum policies

The Bundestag approved the measures on Friday with 309 votes in favour and 260 against, with two abstentions, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The governing coalition of the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats supported the legislation, while the far-right AfD voted against it.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt defended the new rules during parliamentary debate, saying the government is sharpening migration policy and sending a clear message, together with EU partners, that Europe is hardening its approach to migration.

"There are three main pillars in this system. The EU's external borders will be better protected. The second pillar, the Dublin system, will be made functional again," he said, referring to EU regulations that require asylum seekers to remain in the first EU country they enter while their applications are processed.

"The third pillar is solidarity. We will not abandon the countries on the external borders," he said, promising that all EU member states will share the burden either by relocating asylum seekers or providing financial contributions.

The legislation implements asylum system reforms that EU member states agreed to in May 2024.