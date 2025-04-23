Germany, France, UK urge end to Israel's Gaza aid blockade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany, France, and Britain on Wednesday urged Israel to end its blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning of "an acute risk of starvation, epidemic disease, and death."

"This must end," their foreign ministers said in a joint statement. "We urge Israel to immediately re-start a rapid and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza in order to meet the needs of all civilians," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

After 18 months of devastating war and an Israeli blockade on aid since March 2, the U.N. has warned of a dire humanitarian situation for the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory.

Israel has accused Palestinian group Hamas of diverting aid, which it denies.

The heads of 12 major aid organisations warned last week that "famine is not just a risk, but likely rapidly unfolding in almost all parts" of the coastal territory.

"The Israeli decision to block aid from entering Gaza is intolerable," the three ministers said on Wednesday.

They also criticised Defense Minister Israel Katz for "recent comments politicising humanitarian aid" and described Israeli plans to remain in Gaza after the war as "unacceptable."

