Germany, France vow no compromise over U.S. tariff threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

German and French finance ministers said Monday that European powers will not be “blackmailed” by U.S. tariff threats linked to Greenland, promising a clear and united response.

U.S. President Donald Trump last Saturday warned of escalating tariffs on imports from European nations unless the United States is allowed to buy Greenland, heightening tensions with EU allies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Germany and France agree: We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said. French Finance Minister Roland Lescure added that coercion between longtime allies is “obviously unacceptable.”

EU leaders are set to meet at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss options, including tariffs on $107.7 billion of U.S. imports and the untested Anti-Coercion Instrument, which could limit U.S. access to public tenders, investments, or trade in services.

Both ministers stressed deterrence over escalation, emphasizing that Europe, with 27 countries and 450 million citizens, must project economic, political, and security strength to avoid appearing weak. Lescure added that Europe should maintain a transatlantic relationship “based on negotiation rather than threats and blackmail.”

News.Az