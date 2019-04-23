Germany hopes to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is interested in expansion of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan and sees a good prospect for the development of cooperation, German ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab said at the press-conference in Baku on April 23, Trend reports.

The ambassador stressed that bilateral cooperation is developing in many spheres.

"Over the past 12 months, bilateral cooperation between our countries has greatly intensified,” Kindsgrab said. “The trade turnover between Germany and Azerbaijan reached $1.4 billion in 2018 and there is every reason to believe that this figure will increase in the future."

“Along with trade and economy, such spheres as science and culture are also developing intensively,” he said.

The ambassador said that Azerbaijan is Germany’s most reliable partner in the South Caucasus.

"Germany fully supports the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and welcomes that Azerbaijan acts as a guarantor of Europe’s energy security,” Kindsgrab said. “Azerbaijan is carrying out a competent policy of diversifying the economy and Germany is interested in that."

News.Az

