Germany: Hundreds of fish perish in truck crash

Due to a road accident caused by slippery conditions late on Friday, hundreds of live fish being transported through northern Germany perished, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

German authorities reported several accidents in the region on Friday night through the early hours of Saturday amid snowfall.One accident in particular was especially tragic.A truck carrying some 7,100 live fish crashed with two other trucks and a car on the A1 highway between the cities of Bremen and Hamburg. Four people were injured in the crash, including one passenger who sustained serious injuries.The Sittensen Fire Department described the collision as "particularly serious.""Several thousand fish were lying on the road and in the side ditch," the fire department said. "All help came too late for the animals, they died at the scene of the accident."Police said the collision caused damages worth some €200,000 (roughly $206,270).Several other accidents were also reported in northern Germany due to the slippery road conditions.Police in Verden, near Bremen, reported some 20 accidents, while authorities in Peine, between Hannover and Braunschweig, reported 17 accidents.

