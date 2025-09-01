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Tag:
Truck Collision
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At least 16 people lost their lives after an intercity bus collided head-on with a tanker truck on a major highway on Indonesia's Sumatra island on Wednesday, according to local officials.06 May 2026-14:32
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One person has been killed and two others injured in a road traffic accident in Baku, according to the Intelligent Transport Management Centre.13 Apr 2026-13:30
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A French high-speed train collided with a truck carrying a military vehicle in northern France on Tuesday, April 7, resulting in the death of the TGV driver and serious injuries to two others, according to officials.07 Apr 2026-21:27
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At least six people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident that occurred Wednesday in the province of Touggourt, 660 km southeast of the capital Algiers.04 Mar 2026-19:59
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A tragic accident near a beach resort in Egypt has left two people dead and 36 others injured after a bus carrying tourists collided with a truck.11 Nov 2025-12:37
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An adult and two children tragically died in southeastern Australia on Tuesday morning after their car was crushed in a collision with a truck.11 Nov 2025-10:55
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At least 24 people died and 18 others were injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck in India's Telangana state.03 Nov 2025-09:41
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Two people were killed and several others injured after a car and a truck collided early Friday on the Kan-Etsu Expressway in Kamisato, Saitama Prefecture, local media reported.18 Oct 2025-10:45
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