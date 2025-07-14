Germany joins largest-ever Talisman Sabre military drills in Australia and Papua New Guinea

Germany is participating in the largest-ever “Talisman Sabre” military exercises, held in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

This is the first time Germany is taking part in activities related to the exercise outside of Australia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The drills, which began in 2005 as a biennial effort between Australia and the US, now include 19 nations, such as Japan, India, the UK, France, South Korea, and Canada.

Defense officials expect China to monitor the exercises with surveillance ships. Despite regional tensions, the drills will proceed with full operational awareness.

