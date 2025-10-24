Germany pledges €60 million to help restore Ukraine’s energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has announced a new €60 million aid package to support Ukraine in restoring its damaged energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed in a Telegram post.

The funds will go to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to accelerate the delivery of generators, energy equipment, and mobile thermal power plants, helping the country prepare for the winter and strengthen its energy resilience, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During a meeting with German Minister of Energy Katherina Reiche, Svyrydenko said the two sides discussed Ukraine’s winter preparedness and plans to establish a joint energy working group. They also aim to expand industrial cooperation, with a Ukrainian-German business forum scheduled in Berlin this December to foster new partnerships.

Ukraine has proposed signing an intergovernmental agreement with Germany to support investors, following models already implemented with Denmark, the Netherlands, France, and Switzerland. Svyrydenko emphasized that macrofinancial support is crucial to help Ukraine use its resources effectively and bring the war to a close faster.

Earlier, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil confirmed that Germany, together with European partners, will provide security guarantees to Ukraine. He reiterated that Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany for support. Over the coming years, Germany plans to provide Ukraine with €9 billion annually.

News.Az