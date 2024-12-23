Germany pledges support for justice in post-Assad Syria and calls for accountability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany on Monday praised the fall of the Bashar Assad regime as a positive development for both Syria and the international community, while emphasizing the importance of holding accountable those responsible for decades of misconduct under Assad's rule, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a statement to Anadolu, Germany's Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of addressing the atrocities committed under Assad’s rule to foster reconciliation and prevent future conflicts."The toppling of mass murderer Assad’s regime was good news for Syria and for the world," the statement declared.It underlined the role of accountability in the intra-Syrian reconciliation process, asserting that justice is a critical element to ensure lasting peace and deter future violence.In its statement, the ministry highlighted ongoing efforts to support criminal prosecution and evidence preservation.These efforts include collaboration with multilateral organizations and UN mechanisms such as the International, Impartial, and Independent Mechanism and the International Independent Mechanism for Syria.Germany is also providing financial backing for these initiatives, it said.However, the ministry said Germany’s future support would depend on how the situation in Syria evolves. “Possible support in all areas depends on how the situation on the ground develops,” the statement said."Addressing the injustice committed by Assad and other actors will play an important role in terms of the intra-Syrian process of reconciliation, also with a view to ensuring that seeds of a future conflict are not sown," it added.Germany has taken the lead in the field of accountability and has adopted a clear stance on the fight against impunity, including through the application of universal jurisdiction.Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

News.Az