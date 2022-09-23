Germany provides Ukraine with six more Gepard self-propelled artillery guns

Germany provides Ukraine with six more Gepard self-propelled artillery guns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has transferred to Ukraine six more Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery guns along with ammunition.

This is reflected in the updated list of military supplies, posted on the website of the German Federal Government, News.Az reports.

A total of 6,000 anti-aircraft munitions pieces go along with the self-propelled guns. Also, 3,000 shells for 155-mm artillery were supplied to Ukraine.

Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have in service a total of 30 Gepards.

News.Az