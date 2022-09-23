Yandex metrika counter

Germany provides Ukraine with six more Gepard self-propelled artillery guns

  • World
  • Share
Germany provides Ukraine with six more Gepard self-propelled artillery guns

Germany has transferred to Ukraine six more Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery guns along with ammunition.

This is reflected in the updated list of military supplies, posted on the website of the German Federal Government, News.Az reports.

A total of 6,000 anti-aircraft munitions pieces go along with the self-propelled guns. Also, 3,000 shells for 155-mm artillery were supplied to Ukraine.

Thus, the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have in service a total of 30 Gepards.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      