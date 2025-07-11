Germany reportedly plans to buy 15 more F-35 fighter jets amid FCAS dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is reportedly planning to expand its fleet of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets from 35 to 50 aircraft as tensions grow between Berlin and Paris over the future of Europe’s joint defense initiatives.

The report suggests the move is aimed at addressing capability gaps resulting from stalled progress on the Franco-German-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a next-generation fighter jet program, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

When asked for confirmation, German Defense Ministry spokesperson Kenneth Harms denied any official plans for further procurement, stating: “There are currently no plans in the Defense Ministry to procure further F-35s beyond those already contractually agreed.”

Germany initially committed to purchasing 35 F-35s in 2022 to replace its aging fleet of Tornado aircraft — the only German jets currently capable of delivering U.S. nuclear weapons under NATO’s deterrence posture.

The F-35 deal is valued at roughly €10 billion ($11.7 billion), with delivery of the first jets expected in 2026. German pilots and technicians will undergo training in the U.S., and the aircraft are scheduled to be stationed at Büchel Air Base by 2027, with full Tornado replacement by 2030.

The reported expansion could signal a deeper strategic shift in Germany’s defense planning amid lingering uncertainty over FCAS and broader European defense cooperation.

News.Az