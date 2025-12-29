Germany's arms exports fall in 2025 amid Ukraine aid decline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s arms and military equipment exports dropped to approximately €8.4 billion ($9.8 billion) in 2025, reflecting a decrease in arms aid to Ukraine compared to the previous year, according to a recent report by the German Press Agency (DPA).

The German Economy Ministry, responding to the Left Party (die Linke), said the government approved $9.8 billion worth of arms and military equipment sales as of Dec. 8, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Germany’s arms and military equipment exports fell after reaching record highs in 2023 and 2024 with $14.3 billion and $15.6 billion, respectively.

Berlin approved the sale of $1.3 billion worth of arms and military equipment to Kyiv this year, while Germany’s arms exports to Ukraine came in at $9.5 billion in 2024.

The German coalition government, formed by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) this May, approved the sale of arms and military equipment worth $6.3 billion in total this year.

Norway was the largest recipient of German arms and military equipment this year, with $1.5 billion.

