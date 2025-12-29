Germany backs Trump’s Ukraine peace efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, following his recent meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasized that peace is impossible without Russia’s participation, noting a gap between Russia’s public statements and its actions on the ground, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Berlin’s comments highlight continued European support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

