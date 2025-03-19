Germany's spending bill challenges Kremlin's military dominance in Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lawmakers in Germany’s lower legislative house, the Bundestag, on Wednesday approved a massive defense spending bill that could position Germany to rival Russia for military dominance on the continent.

The ultimate size of the pot of German taxpayer money now freed up for more German combat units, equipment, intensified training, and increased armaments production and assistance to Ukraine is tied to state borrowing limits linked to the size of Germany’s approximate $4.7 trillion GDP, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

But whatever the final figure, it will break records and end Germany’s status as a European state with a giant economy and tiny military.

The legislation approved by a comfortable 513-207 vote in favor designated future German defense and security spending as not subject to strict, constitutionally linked deficit spending limits. Defense spending funded by borrowing, if necessary, may exceed the equivalent 1% of Germany’s GDP, the majority agreed.

Germany’s upper house, the Bundesrat, still has to approve the bill for it to become law. Party factions there are similar to the lower house, and the legislation is generally expected to pass in a vote scheduled for Friday. However, a two-thirds majority is needed.

Key riders designate civil protection, intelligence services, and “support for states attacked in violation of international law” as legitimate subjects for increased German national defense and security spending. The clauses are widely seen as hard-wiring wide-reaching future German assistance to Ukraine, and the funding for it, into the legislation.

Along with national security, the bill aims to jump-start Germany’s economy with capital injections into manufacturing and investment in national infrastructure.

News.Az