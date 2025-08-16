Germany shows dominance on canoe polo at Chengdu World Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany underlined its dominance in canoe polo by securing both gold medals at the Chengdu World Games on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Germany faced a strong defensive effort from New Zealand early in the women's final. With patience, Germany broke the deadlock to take a 1-0 lead.

After halftime, Germany maintained control, adding three more goals to seal a 4-0 victory.

In the men's final, Germany capitalized on two fast-break opportunities in the opening period to establish a 2-0 lead. The early cushion proved decisive, as they went on to defeat Italy 3-1 to claim the other gold medal.

"We have a really good German league, which is the strongest league in the world. So every player, no matter male or female, wants to play in this league. So we have all the best national team players from all European countries joining this well-paid league, which makes the league so excellent," said Germany team manager Lukas Enzo Richter.

China's men's and women's teams both finished eighth in the tournament.

