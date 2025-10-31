Germany supports Türkiye’s EU bid, eyes closer security cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that Berlin wants to see Türkiye join the EU and highlighted Ankara’s key role in regional and global security. Speaking alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Merz proposed launching a strategic dialogue on EU accession and discussed the Copenhagen criteria.

Merz emphasized closer cooperation on security policy, including Türkiye’s purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, and praised Ankara’s role in fostering peace in Gaza. He also stressed rapid humanitarian improvements in the region and said lasting peace cannot involve Hamas, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The chancellor reaffirmed Germany’s support for Israel while noting that constructive criticism of governments remains possible. He underlined shared NATO interests, citing Russia’s threats to European and Atlantic security.

Other topics covered included migration cooperation, global crises like the Russia-Ukraine war, and economic tensions with China. Merz also condemned rising xenophobia in Europe, emphasizing Germany’s commitment to protecting all citizens regardless of religion or ethnicity.

