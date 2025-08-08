Germany suspends military exports to Israel, calls for Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has halted all approvals for military equipment exports to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Friday, citing Israel’s plans to expand military operations there.

Merz said Germany’s top priorities are the release of Israeli hostages and advancing negotiations for a ceasefire, voicing deep concern over the humanitarian situation and civilian suffering in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move marks a significant policy step by Berlin amid growing international pressure for de-escalation in the conflict.

News.Az