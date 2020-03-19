Germany thanks Azerbaijan for curing its citizen from coronavirus

Germany thanks Azerbaijan for curing its citizen from coronavirus

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig thanked the Azerbaijani government for curing its citizen from the coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the statement of the embassy on March 19.

Manig expressed gratitude, first of all, for prompt and effective assistance in the safe return of the Hamburg choir of girls and other German citizens to Germany from Baku. According to him, more than 100 people were brought back to Germany on a charter flight.

The ambassador appreciated the efforts made to treat the German citizen who was diagnosed with coronavirus, as well as for taking care of his wife.

The citizen who was detected a coronavirus arrived in Azerbaijan from Iran. He was hospitalized to a special local clinic has recovered shortly.

According to the latest data from the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, at present 23 people with coronavirus are under medical supervision in special treatment hospitals. The appropriate measures for their treatment are underway.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 9,000. Over 222,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 84,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

News.Az

