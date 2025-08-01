Germany to deliver two additional patriot systems to Ukraine under U.S. deal

Germany has announced plans to deliver two more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine as part of a new agreement with the United States. In exchange, Berlin will receive upgraded Patriot systems from Washington on an accelerated schedule.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed the move in a statement on Friday, noting that "Germany can initially support Ukraine with launchers and then with additional Patriot system components" thanks to the U.S. commitment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The German military, Bundeswehr, is set to send additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine in the coming days. More components of the system are expected to follow within two to three months.

Under the terms of the deal, Germany will finance the acquisition of new Patriot systems, which the U.S. will deliver faster than initially planned.

The delivery comes at a critical time, as Ukraine continues to face intensified aerial attacks from Russia. The Patriot systems have been instrumental in intercepting and destroying Russian ballistic missiles, and Ukraine’s demand for advanced air defense capabilities has grown significantly during the summer offensive.

Germany has already supplied three Patriot systems to Ukraine. The government emphasized that the latest deliveries will not compromise its commitments to NATO’s defense posture.

