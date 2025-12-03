Germany: US-UK pharma deal won’t affect prices

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s health ministry said it does not expect the recent pharmaceutical deal between the United States and the United Kingdom to impact drug prices in Germany or affect statutory health insurance costs.

A spokesperson in Berlin explained that Germany’s existing legal regulations on drug pricing remain “overriding,” ensuring that domestic prices will not change despite the international agreement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The US-UK deal, announced this week, secures zero tariffs on British pharmaceutical products and medical technology in exchange for Britain spending more on medicines and revising how it values drugs.

The agreement is part of broader US efforts, led by President Donald Trump, to encourage Britain and other European countries to pay higher prices for American medicines, aligning costs with those in other wealthy nations.

News.Az