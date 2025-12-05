Germany vote tests Merz amid party revolt

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz faces a test as parliament votes on a contentious pensions bill that sparked rebellion among younger members of his conservative party.

The coalition holds a slim majority, but reliance on opposition abstentions may be needed to pass the measure, raising doubts about Merz’s authority, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts say the infighting highlights instability within the coalition, undermining confidence in the government’s ability to enact key reforms. Merz remains popular abroad for his Ukraine stance, but domestic approval has fallen to around 25%, while support for the far-right AfD surges in national polls.

News.Az