Germany welcomes joint statement of Baku and Yerevan - ambassador
Germany welcomes the joint statement of Baku and Yerevan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann wrote on a social network, News.az reports.
“We welcome this bold step taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia, which gives confidence towards a just and lasting peace between the two countries. Germany and the European Union support this process and are ready to continue it,” the diplomat wrote.