Yandex metrika counter

Germany welcomes joint statement of Baku and Yerevan - ambassador

  • Politics
  • Share
Germany welcomes joint statement of Baku and Yerevan - ambassador

Germany welcomes the joint statement of Baku and Yerevan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann wrote on a social network, News.az reports.

“We welcome this bold step taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia, which gives confidence towards a just and lasting peace between the two countries. Germany and the European Union support this process and are ready to continue it,” the diplomat wrote.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      