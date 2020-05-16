Germany's Bundesliga to resume behind closed doors today

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bundesliga will resume behind closed doors on 16 May, becoming the first European league to restart following the coronavirus shutdown, BBC Sport reports.

One of the games on the day of relaunch will be the derby between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund (14:30 BST).

Champions Bayern Munich, who are four points clear at the top of the table, travel to Union Berlin on Sunday.

Most teams have nine games to play, with the final weekend of the season rescheduled for 27-28 June.

The German Football Association (DFB) said the season would resume under strict health protocols that ban fans from the stadium and require players to have Covid-19 testing.

About 300 people, including players, staff and officials, will be in or around the stadiums during match days.

The league has been suspended since 13 March. Clubs returned to training in mid-April, with players working in groups.

Christian Seifert, chief executive of the German Football League, said "it was crucial to resume play" despite empty stands and other restrictions.

News.Az