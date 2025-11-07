Germany must build EU’s strongest army to deter Russia, says Chancellor Merz

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for the creation of the European Union’s strongest army, saying Germany must build military power that reflects its economic strength and fulfills its responsibility for Europe’s security.

Speaking in a video address at the annual forum of the German armed forces on Friday, Merz described Russia as Europe’s greatest threat, warning that the continent’s peace and freedom “can no longer be taken for granted,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The threat from Russia is real. We see it in Germany every day—through hybrid attacks, sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns,” Merz said.

The chancellor pledged to increase defense spending, modernize the Bundeswehr, and equip it with advanced capabilities, stressing that Germany’s allies expect leadership from the world’s third-largest economy.

“We want to make the Bundeswehr the strongest conventional army in the EU—a force appropriate for a country of our size and responsibility,” he said.

Merz also reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to NATO, vowing to ensure the alliance remains strong enough to deter any potential attack.

Additionally, he announced plans for comprehensive reforms to boost recruitment and retention within the armed forces, promising better conditions and incentives to make military service more appealing to young people.

News.Az