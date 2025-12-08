Germany’s Merz doubts US peace proposals for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubts about the U.S.-led peace plans for Ukraine ahead of an important meeting in London on Monday to discuss Kyiv's future.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street after the U.S. held talks with both Moscow and Kyiv about ending the war, nearly four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I’m skeptical about some of the details which we are seeing in the documents coming from U.S. side. That’s why we are here,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Downing Street, and ahead of private discussions, Merz reiterated the strength of European support for Ukraine “because we all know that the destiny of this country is the destiny of Europe.”

Macron said European nations “have a lot of cards in our hands,” including “the fact that Ukraine is resisting in this war, and the fact that the Russian economy is starting to suffer.”

Europeans, Ukrainians, and Americans needed to converge their common positions to deliver the best outcome for “collective security,” he added.

Zelenskyy said unity between the three blocs was crucial as there were things “we can’t manage without Americans [and] things we can’t manage without Europe.”

The three leaders were met by Starmer on a red carpet on Monday afternoon. The British PM said there needs to be “a just and lasting ceasefire.”

News.Az