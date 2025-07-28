Ghana deploys troops to quell deadly chieftaincy violence in Northeast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ghana has sent additional troops to its conflict-hit northeastern Bawku region after a surge in deadly violence linked to a decades-old chieftaincy dispute, presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said Sunday.

The conflict, rooted in tensions between the Mamprusi and Kusaasi ethnic groups over local leadership rights, flared again last week with the killing of a Kusaasi chief and three high school students, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite mediation efforts led by revered traditional ruler Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, fresh bloodshed has “necessitated drastic actions,” Ofosu said.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew from 14:00 GMT to 06:00 GMT has also been imposed to help restore order and facilitate the evacuation of students.

Officials have not revealed the exact number of troops deployed to the border region near Burkina Faso.

