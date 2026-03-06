Yandex metrika counter

Ghana’s UNIFIL unit in Lebanon hit by missiles, leaving 2 injured

Ghana’s UNIFIL unit in Lebanon hit by missiles, leaving 2 injured
Creator: Thaier Al-Sudani | Credit: REUTERS

Ghana's armed forces have reported that missiles have struck the headquarters of its United Nations peacekeeping battalion in southern Lebanon.

Two soldiers were critically injured in the attacks that hit around 5:45 p.m. local time (14:45 GMT), the army said in a statement. The officers’ mess hall at the facility was also burned down “completely” in the attacks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ghana’s government has formally protested the incident at the UN headquarters in New York.


By Ulviyya Salmanli

