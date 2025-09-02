Ghazanfar makes T20I debut as Afghanistan bat against Pakistan in Sharjah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Afghanistan handed a T20I debut to 19-year-old spinner AM Ghazanfar after winning the toss and electing to bat against Pakistan in the UAE T20I tri-series clash in Sharjah.

Captain Rashid Khan said his side preferred defending a total, despite the challenge of bowling with dew later in the innings. Afghanistan also brought in spinner Noor Ahmad, leaving out Sharafuddin Ashraf and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, welcomed back Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, sticking with the same combination that defeated Afghanistan in the tournament opener. Hasan Ali and Salman Mirza made way. A win for Pakistan today would secure them a spot in the final.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

