Giannis Antetokounmpo exits early with left groin strain in Bucks’ loss to Cavaliers

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Monday’s 118–106 defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter due to a left groin strain.
He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, head coach Doc Rivers said postgame, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.
“Didn’t look great, I can tell you that,” Rivers noted, adding that the team will have more clarity after the examination. According to Rivers, Antetokounmpo had been favoring the area since the first quarter and grabbed at his left groin multiple times before exiting.
With just over three minutes left in the second quarter, Antetokounmpo hobbled up the court on defense, committed a foul, and subsequently headed to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game after halftime.
"He grabbed it in the first quarter, and I asked him and he said it was fine," Rivers said. "Then, I think, he grabbed it again, and he said it was fine. Then, the third time is when it happened, but I think it happened earlier, in my opinion."