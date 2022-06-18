Global Baku Forum is one of well-organized international events: Bulgaria’s ex-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an important partner not only for Bulgaria but also for other countries, former Bulgarian President Petar Stefanov Stojanov told journalists as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum themed “Challenges to the Global World Order”, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us. Bulgarians love your country very much, and we wish you all the best,” the former president said.

Stojanov noted that Global Baku Forum is one of the well-organized events in the world.

“As one of the co-founders of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, I have been participating in the Forum from the very beginning. We meet a lot of interesting people here, but at the same time we communicate with active politicians,” he said.

The former Bulgarian president praised Azerbaijan’s potential in oil and gas exports.

News.Az