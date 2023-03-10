Global Baku Forum touches upon current problems: UK’s ex-premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Current problems are touched upon and discussed at the 10th Global Baku Forum, the former UK prime minister, Gordon Brown, said on Friday.

In a video message at a panel session on the topic “Building a renewed global health architecture: promoting, providing, protecting, powering and performing for health”, held as part of the 10th Global Baku Forum, the former UK premier said there are still problems observed in the field of health care.

“The pandemic has led to a high mortality rate. We must do everything possible, otherwise, we will face more serious problems in the future. Countries should allocate sufficient funding for health care. Resource mobilization can solve this problem,” he added.

News.Az