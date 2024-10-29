Global Baku Summit of Religious Leaders to be held as part of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 5-6, 2024, under the initiative and patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions, the International Muslim Council of Elders, the Caucasus Muslims Office , and the United Nations Environment Programme, the Global Baku Summit of Religious Leaders will be held as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), says the press service of the Caucasus Muslims Office, News.Az reports.

The Office noted that the summit is expected to host around 30 leaders of world and traditional religions, heads of prominent religious centers—patriarchs, officials from the Vatican and Al-Azhar—as well as distinguished religious and public figures representing various continents and confessions. In total, state, academic, and religious leaders representating 55 countries, 30 international organizations, as well as media representatives are expected to participate.

