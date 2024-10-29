Yandex metrika counter

Global chip sales growth expected to decelerate in 2025

Global semiconductor sales growth is expected to slow down in 2025, according to research firm Gartner.

The firm predicts an 18.8% increase in semiconductor sales for 2024, reaching $629.8 billion, followed by a more modest growth of 13.8% in 2025, totaling $716.7 billion, News.Az reports.

In contrast, chip sales experienced an 11.7% decline in 2023, dropping to $530 billion.

Rajeev Rajput, senior principal analyst at Gartner, attributed the current growth to the rising demand for AI-related semiconductors and a recovery in electronic production. However, he noted that demand from the automotive and industrial sectors remains weak.

