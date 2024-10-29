Global chip sales growth expected to decelerate in 2025

Global semiconductor sales growth is expected to slow down in 2025, according to research firm Gartner.

The firm predicts an 18.8% increase in semiconductor sales for 2024, reaching $629.8 billion, followed by a more modest growth of 13.8% in 2025, totaling $716.7 billion, News.Az reports.In contrast, chip sales experienced an 11.7% decline in 2023, dropping to $530 billion.Rajeev Rajput, senior principal analyst at Gartner, attributed the current growth to the rising demand for AI-related semiconductors and a recovery in electronic production. However, he noted that demand from the automotive and industrial sectors remains weak.

