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Santa Marta
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A major global climate summit in Santa Marta is sending an unusually direct message: the world must move away from fossil fuels—and faster than ever before.29 Apr 2026-09:40
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More than 50 countries have gathered in Colombia for the world’s first international talks aimed at charting a path away from fossil fuels, marking a major step in global climate diplomacy.28 Apr 2026-10:20
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The global debate over the future of oil and gas has entered a decisive phase as dozens of countries convene in Colombia for the first-ever international summit dedicated exclusively to phasing out fossil fuels. Unlike traditional climate forums under the United Nations, this gathering in Santa Marta is openly focused on one politically sensitive issue: how to move beyond oil, gas, and coal.28 Apr 2026-09:54
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Governments from nearly 50 countries are set to gather Friday in Colombia’s Caribbean city of Santa Marta for a high-stakes summit focused on accelerating the global shift away from fossil fuels.24 Apr 2026-09:11
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The rite confirming the death and the placement of Pope Francis’s body in the coffin took place on the evening of Monday 21 April in the ground-floor chapel of the Casa Santa Marta.22 Apr 2025-10:44
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