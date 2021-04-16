Global death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 3 mln

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of coronavirus-related deaths across the globe has exceeded three million, as follows from TASS calculations on the basis of official statistics and media reports.

By now, as many as 3,001,723 coronavirus-associated fatalities have been registered globally. More than 139 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

One million coronavirus-related deaths was registered on September 28, 2020. The death toll exceeded two million less than four months later, on January 15, 2021.

Notably, the Covid-19 mortality rate is decreasing. Six months ago it was three percent, now it is 2.1%.

About each fifth death has been reported from the United States, where more than 565,000 out of 31.5 million coronavirus patients have died. The United States is followed by Brazil (more than 365,000 deaths and 14.2 million cases) and Mexico (211,000 deaths and 2.3 million cases). Mexico’s COVID-19 mortality rate is 9.2% and in terms of mortality, Mexico is second only to Yemen, where it stands at 19.4%.

As far as the number of deaths per 100,000 population goes, European nations top the list of countries with the highest mortality rates. Thus, the Czech Republic reports 264 coronavirus-related deaths per 100,000 people, Hungary reports 257 deaths and Montenegro - 225 deaths.

By now, 4,684,148 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Russia’s latest data indicates 104,975 fatalities nationwide or 2.24% of cases.

