Global number of vaccinated people exceeds total number of COVID-19 cases

The global number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus has exceeded the total number of COVID-19 cases, according to a TASS analysis.

At least 105.1 mln people have been vaccinated around the world, while the global case tally stands at about 103.9 mln. The US accounts for the majority of vaccinations (33.7 mln), followed by the United Kingdom (10.2 mln) and Israel (5.05 mln).

As many as 56.86% of the population has been vaccinated in Israel, 38.83% in the United Arab Emirates, 36.25% in the Seychelles.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 3,884,730 coronavirus cases, 3,340,545 recoveries and 74,158 deaths. Over one mln people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia.

News.Az