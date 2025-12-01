Global race for energy and critical minerals reshapes geopolitical power

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new era of geopolitical rivalry is unfolding as energy security, advanced technology and critical minerals emerge as the decisive pillars of global power, News.az reports.

From Washington to Beijing, Brussels to New Delhi and across resource-rich regions from Africa to Central Asia, governments are recalibrating foreign policy strategies to ensure access to the materials and technologies that will define economic and military advantage in the twenty-first century.

The world’s major powers increasingly view energy and technological supremacy not merely as economic priorities but as national security imperatives. This shift is driven by three parallel transformations: the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy systems, the explosive growth of digital and military technologies dependent on rare earth elements and strategic minerals, and the wider competition over supply chains controlling these resources.

At the core of this rivalry is the global race for critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, graphite and rare earth elements. These materials are essential for producing electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, advanced electronics, artificial intelligence systems and next-generation military hardware. As demand skyrockets, states are scrambling to secure long-term access, diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on vulnerable or politically sensitive sources.

China currently dominates much of the world’s critical mineral supply chain, controlling major mining concessions in Africa, refining capacity for rare earths and manufacturing hubs for battery components. Beijing’s strategic investments through the Belt and Road Initiative have positioned it as the primary player in the minerals-to-manufacturing ecosystem. For the United States and the European Union, this level of dependence represents a significant strategic vulnerability. As a result, Washington and Brussels have launched ambitious plans to onshore or friend-shore supply chains, increase domestic mining and establish new partnerships with mineral-rich regions.

The United States has expanded its diplomatic and economic engagement with countries such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Kazakhstan and Mongolia to secure alternative sources of rare earths and battery metals. The EU, facing similar concerns, has introduced the Critical Raw Materials Act to reduce reliance on a single supplier and create resilient supply networks. Japan, South Korea and India have also intensified strategic agreements to ensure long-term access to essential minerals.

Energy politics is undergoing a parallel transformation. While fossil fuels continue to play a central role — particularly as global instability disrupts oil and gas markets — renewable energy is becoming a major geopolitical arena. Countries rich in solar, wind and green hydrogen potential are emerging as new energy hubs. In the Middle East, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in green hydrogen and solar mega-projects, seeking to dominate both traditional and future energy markets. In Africa, nations like Namibia and Morocco are positioning themselves as key renewable exporters.

Natural gas has regained strategic importance, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reshaped Europe’s energy map. The EU’s rapid diversification away from Russian gas has boosted demand for LNG from the United States, Qatar and Azerbaijan. The Caspian region, particularly Azerbaijan’s expanding pipeline infrastructure and its plans for green electricity exports, has become central to Europe’s long-term energy security architecture.

Technology is the third pillar of the emerging geopolitical contest. Control over semiconductors, telecom infrastructure, cyber capabilities and artificial intelligence now determines a country’s global influence as much as traditional military power. The US–China technology rivalry has split global supply chains, forcing states to choose between competing systems or attempt to balance between them. Washington has imposed unprecedented chip export controls to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors, while Beijing is accelerating its domestic innovation programs to reduce technological dependence.

The race for 5G and next-generation telecom networks has similarly become a geopolitical battleground. The US and its allies have restricted Chinese vendors like Huawei and ZTE, citing national security concerns, while China has expanded digital infrastructure partnerships across Asia, Africa and Latin America. At the same time, global cyber threats are rising, with states investing heavily in both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities.

Geoeconomic alliances are adapting quickly to these realities. New multilateral formats — from the US-led Minerals Security Partnership to the EU’s Global Gateway and India’s outreach to the Global South — aim to create alternative networks for trade, investment and resource security. BRICS+ expansion has added new energy and mineral powers to the bloc, increasing its ability to influence global commodity flows.

However, the accelerating competition carries significant risks. Supply chain disruptions, resource nationalism and geopolitical tensions could trigger new conflicts or destabilize resource-rich regions. Environmental concerns around mining, especially in fragile ecosystems, are also sparking political debates and social resistance.

As the world transitions into a green and digital age, the geopolitics of energy, technology and critical minerals will shape global power for decades. Countries that can secure stable supply chains, foster innovation and balance environmental and strategic priorities will emerge as leaders of the new international order. Those that fail may find themselves increasingly vulnerable in a world defined by competition for the materials and technologies that fuel modern civilization.

News.Az