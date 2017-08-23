Global Young Leaders Forum wraps up in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Young Leaders Forum has today ended in Baku. The forum was organized by Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the closing ceremony, co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former vice-president of the World Bank Ismail Serageldin thanked the Azerbaijan government for the excellent organization of the forum. He stressed the importance of the forum from the point of view of engaging young leaders in addressing problems facing humanity.

The forum was attended by about 80 young leaders and researchers from around the world, as well as representatives of prestigious higher education institutions such as Harvard, Oxford, California, Montpellier, London School of Economics and Political Science, Paris School of Economics, Sorbonne, Sapienza, John Hopkins, Beijing, Princeton, Cornell, Yale, Stanford, Brown, Colombia, Liverpool, Chicago, Notre Dame, Michigan, Rotterdam, Barcelona, Leipzig, Georgetown, and George Washington universities.

Nearly 20 former heads of government, influential public figures as well as heads of major corporations also joined the forum.

News.Az

