Gold and silver rise in price in Azerbaijan

Gold and silver rise in price in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prices for precious metals except for palladium changed over to increase in Azerbaijan on Aug. 6, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 13.5235 manats to 2066.01 manats per ounce in the country on August 6, compared to the price on August 3, Trend reports.

The price of silver increased by 0.2476 manats to 26.2594 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 16.1415 manats to 1415.8535 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 5.0825 manats to 1557.795 manats in the country.

News.Az

News.Az