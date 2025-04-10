Gold hits new heights after tariff turmoil leads to 18-month surge

Markets rallied after Trump’s tariff-pause announcement. US stocks had their best day since the financial crisis, with the S&P 500 soaring nearly 10%, after slumping to the fringe of a bear market in the past week.

The constant back-and-forth of the US administration’s tariff plan has rocked the world, as investors scramble to find direction and certainty. That’s generally been supportive for gold, which is up 19% this year. The metal has also been bolstered by hopes for more Federal Reserve monetary easing and central-bank buying.

Spot gold gained 1.1% to $3,117.15 an ounce as of at 11:52 a.m. in London. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell for a second day. Silver and platinum were flat, while palladium was down.