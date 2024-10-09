Yandex metrika counter

Gold price achieves the target – Forecast today

  • Economics
  • Share
Gold price achieves the target – Forecast today

Gold price ended yesterday with strong negativity to settle below 2635.06$, as it activated the negative effect of the double top pattern to fall under expected negative pressure in the upcoming sessions, which supports the chances of breaking 2603.87$ to open the way to head towards 2578.65$ as a next correctional station, News.Az reports citing The Economiies .
News about - Gold price achieves the target – Forecast today
Therefore, we expect to witness more decline on the intraday basis, noting that breaching 2635.06$ will stop the negative scenario and lead the price to attempt to return to the main bullish track again.

The expected trading range for today is between 2590.00$ support and 2635.00$ resistance.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      