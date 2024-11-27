Gold prices surge as dollar weakens, investors await US economic data

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gold prices rose on Thursday, driven by a weaker dollar, as investors awaited key US economic data that could provide insights into the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions.

Spot bullion prices climbed 0.6% to $2,648.37 an ounce in London on Wednesday, after the greenback and Treasuries slipped. A weaker dollar makes the precious metals less expensive for buyers in other currencies, boosting its appeal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Traders will turn later to a slew of pre-Thanksgiving holiday US data, including a reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, initial jobless claims and an update on economic growth. Fed officials indicated support for a careful approach to rate cuts, according to minutes from their latest policy meeting.Traders will turn later to a slew of pre-Thanksgiving holiday US data, including a reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, initial jobless claims and an update on economic growth. Fed officials indicated support for a careful approach to rate cuts, according to minutes from their latest policy meeting.Gold fell earlier in the week, as Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah came to an agreement on a 60-day suspension of hostilities, which started early Wednesday. Easing geopolitical tensions typically weigh on gold, diminishing its appeal as a safe haven asset.The precious metal is still up more than 28% this year, despite falling this month after Donald Trump’s election victory sparked a rally in the dollar.Silver traded in a narrow band Wednesday morning, while platinum and palladium rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.4%.

News.Az