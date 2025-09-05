Golden State Valkyries become first expansion team to reach WNBA playoffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Golden State Valkyries made history Thursday night by becoming the first WNBA expansion team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season.

The Valkyries clinched the berth after beating the Dallas Wings 84-80 at Chase Center, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

"A lot of people didn't believe in us, (and) it lights a fire in us," forward Janelle Salaun said. "It's a good thing. It's better to start as the underdog and prove it to everyone. I know the girls on this team have (always) been in this position. It's something that we are used to, and we did it as a group."

Veronica Burton squared up against 2025 No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers as the game clock ticked down to under 30 seconds left in the game and Golden State up by just two points.

Burton started working toward her right, dragging Bueckers inside the 3-point line with her. Burton tried to shake her, and as Grace Berger reached as the help defender, Burton fought through the contact and threw up a circus shot.

"I kind of blacked out," Burton said, laughing.

As the ball went in, she punched the air, and Ballhalla erupted as the Valkyries went up four, all but deciding the game.

"I don't even know what I was feeling. ... I was just trying to get a bucket when it mattered in crunch time," Burton said. "I wasn't looking for the foul, I was just looking to finish. ... It was a huge help having everyone instill a bunch of confidence in me."

Burton finished with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting and five assists. Salaun led the team with 19 points, and Carla Leite had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and a plus-28 net rating.

After the final buzzer, the players gathered at center court and put on T-shirts that read "Playoffs 2025." Fans refused to leave the stands, dancing to Rihanna's "This Is What You Came For." Salaun grabbed the arena mic and yelled, "Let's Goooo," and inside the locker room, players doused each other with water.

Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase watched the celebration from what she considered a healthy distance, knowing she would let the team have this moment, but tomorrow it would be right back to the film room.

Golden State has just three games remaining on its regular-season schedule -- two against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx -- and each is crucial to secure seeding and not fall to the seventh or eighth spot in the standings.

"I know, I'm a party pooper," Nakase said.

She added: "We're not done yet. Maybe after the season, after this is all done, I'll reflect ... I've got to stay present. I've got to stay where my feet are ... and I think that's why we've been able to do what we do, because we stay present. I don't really allow them to celebrate. They can obviously enjoy this, but I also keep them humble. Y'all want to continue to make strides? Then let's stay focused."

Despite being a "start-up" team, the Valkyries have been confident in themselves since they reported to camp in April. With a roster made up of former sixth women and role players, international stars and young rookies, the common conclusion was that it would take time -- at least a season -- for Golden State to find its footing. That's how most other expansion teams start out, like when the Atlanta Dream joined the WNBA in 2008 as the league's last expansion team.

But the Valkyries made it clear they were writing their own story and did not want to be compared to expansion teams before them. They used the doubt as fuel.

"I told the girls this: We picked you guys for this reason -- to do things for the first (time)," Nakase said.

Golden State has broken several records throughout its first season. First, it became the first team in women's sports history to eclipse 15,000 season-ticket deposits. It led the league in attendance, selling out all 22 of its home games in Chase Center, which seats over 18,000. Now, it's the first expansion team competing in the playoffs.

"This is awesome, honestly," Burton said. "It's a testament to all of the work that we put in, a testament to the belief that our coaching staff had in us; Ohemaa [Nyanin], the front office, all of them. To do it with the group that we did, we're just enjoying it, soaking it in. Obviously, there is a long road ahead of us, but (we're) able to sit and enjoy it."

Because of a scheduling conflict, the Valkyries will not play their first home playoff game at Chase Center. Instead, Game 2 will be hosted at the SAP Center in San Jose, 48.4 miles from San Francisco.

"We can't control it," Burton said. "We have faith in our fans that they are going to continue to show out for us. Wherever we play, we're going to bring our basketball. We're confident, we're excited for the opportunity to compete. Regardless of where we're at, we're going to show up."

Who the Valkyries will face in the first round is still up in the air. They currently sit in the sixth seed, one game behind the New York Liberty. The Seattle Storm are a game and a half behind the Valkyries in seventh. The Dream, Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces are in a heated race from the second, third and fourth seeds.

News.Az