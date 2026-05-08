Google granted more time to settle EU Digital Markets Act charges

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Google has been given additional time to respond to European regulatory concerns as part of an ongoing investigation under the European Union’s digital competition framework.

The update was confirmed by the European Commission, which said the company’s previous proposals were not yet sufficient to resolve issues raised in the case. The Commission is currently reviewing whether Google has breached the bloc’s rules designed to limit the market dominance of large technology platforms, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The case falls under the Digital Markets Act, a major European Union law aimed at ensuring fair competition and preventing dominant tech firms from unfairly favoring their own services.

According to Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier, Google is continuing discussions with regulators in an effort to present a stronger set of commitments. He said the goal is to reach a solution that better addresses concerns raised by European authorities and protects both consumers and businesses across the bloc.

Regulators noted that while engagement with the company is ongoing, current proposals still do not fully resolve the issues identified in preliminary findings. The Commission has not yet reached a final decision, but potential outcomes could include financial penalties if violations are confirmed.

The case is part of a broader push by EU authorities to enforce stricter oversight of major technology companies, particularly in areas such as search, advertising, and digital marketplaces, where concerns about market concentration and competition have intensified in recent years.

News.Az