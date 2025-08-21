Google highlights AI over hardware in new pixel launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alphabet’s Google unveiled its latest Pixel smartphones and gadgets on Wednesday, emphasizing artificial intelligence integration over major hardware upgrades. The event, held in New York and featuring celebrities such as Jimmy Fallon and the Jonas Brothers, showcased AI applications designed to make everyday smartphone use smarter and more intuitive.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president of devices and services, called the company’s AI platform Gemini “the real deal,” highlighting features such as a camera “coach” to help users take better photos and an assistant that proactively displays relevant information, including flight confirmations. Real-time language translation for calls, first demonstrated at Google’s developer conference in May, was also showcased, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hardware updates were modest. The Pixel 10 lineup retains a similar design, though Google added a telephoto lens to the base model. Prices remain flat, starting at $799 for the base unit and $1,799 for the foldable model, despite concerns about potential tariff-driven price hikes. All new Pixel devices are powered by Google’s Tensor G5 processor and introduce magnetic charging technology called Pixelsnap, reminiscent of Apple’s MagSafe.

Analysts noted the event emphasized marketing and AI integration over hardware innovation. “A lot of the stuff they showed today would probably run almost exactly the same way on last year’s hardware,” said Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research.

Google has struggled to grow Pixel’s market share. Globally, the line accounted for just 1.1% of smartphone shipments in Q2, a slight increase from 0.9% a year earlier, while U.S. share slipped to 4.3% from 4.5%. Nearly three-quarters of Pixel sales occur in the United States, Japan, and the UK. The company announced plans to expand sales to Mexico for the first time.

Alongside the Pixel phones, Google introduced the Pixel Watch 4 and the Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds, with software updates and minor color changes for the Buds Pro 2.

News.Az