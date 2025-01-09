Gov't approves draft decision on launching Armenia's EU membership process (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian government has approved a draft decision on the start of the country's membership process in the European Union (EU), APA reports citing Armenian media, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.



The draft has been sent to Parliament for discussion.





***The Armenian government will discuss the start of the country's membership process in the European Union (EU), News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia Discussions on this issue are planned to be held at today's government meeting.Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his opinion on the issue.He stated that regardless of whether the Parliament adopts the relevant law or not, the final decision on the country's membership in the said organization should be made in a national referendum.

