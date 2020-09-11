Government announces quarantine in Armenia till January 11, 2021

+ ↺ − 16 px

The decision on announcing quarantine in Armenia has been signed, aysor.am reports.

The quarantine will be announced in the whole territory of the republic from September 11, 2020 till January 11, 2021 inclusive.

The decision says that the quarantine regime has been set taking into consideration the tense epidemiological situation in the country agreed with the spread of coronavirus.

During the quarantine public events like weddings, birthday parties are allowed with the participation of up to 60 people (not more).

The same is with the social, cultural, sports events – concerts, exhibitions, performances, educational events, etc. will be allowed with the participation of up to 60 people.

News.Az

