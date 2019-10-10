Governor of Armenia's Vayots Dzor region dismissed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian government relieved the governor of Vayots Dzor Trdat Sargsyan of his job today.

Trdat Sargsyan announced his intention to resign as governor of Vayots Dzor on September 24. On October 7 he filed an official resignation application to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, ARKA recalls.



On September 18, an army officer Ara Mkhitaryan, who served in a Vayots Dzor military unit, was taken to hospital in an unconscious condition undergoing emergency surgery. Ara Mkhitaryan was said to have suffered severe injuries to his head during an argument with Harutyun Grigoryan, an assistant to the Vayots Dzor governor.



Armenian media have repeatedly reported that Trdat Sargsyan was also involved in the incident. The latter denied his involvement.

News.Az

News.Az