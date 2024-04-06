Governor of Istanbul: Azerbaijan and Türkiye enjoy high-level relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, who is on a visit to Türkiye, has met with Governor of Istanbul Davut Gül.

The Governor of Istanbul lauded the high-level relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the pivotal roles of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev in establishing a strategic alliance between the two countries.

Expressing his gratitude for the sincere reception, Chairman of the Committee Fuad Muradov described the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood as an exemplar for all countries.

During the meeting, the sides explored a number of issues related to the implementation of the "Action Plan for persons who immigrated to the Republic of Türkiye (Istanbul city) since the 1990s and are likely to be citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including their family members born in Türkiye". It was noted that 7093 applications have been responded so far, with 3623 of them obtaining passport registration and other services.

The sides highlighted the notable role of the Governorship of Istanbul in this proceeding.

News.Az